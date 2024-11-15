Treason Won’t Work When Trump Dismantles the Bureaucracy

CNN said the federal bureaucrats have a sense of dread as Trump takes over the presidency. They are afraid of being fired. No one relishes anyone firing anyone. However, people who don’t have worthwhile positions really shouldn’t be taking taxpayer money.

The bureaucrats are terrified that Trump will impose an executive order known as Schedule F. A CNN article suggested that Schedule F could be an illegal order requiring a takeover.

In a CNN article this week, “Pentagon officials discussing how to respond if Trump issues controversial orders,” Pentagon officials said that the Department of Defense would respond if Donald Trump did anything they consider illegal. They suggested firing under Schedule F could be unlawful. They talked about the equivalent of a military junta.

In a video posted last year, Trump said if elected, he would “immediately re-issue my 2020 Executive Order restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats…we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them.”

The Pentagon is preparing. They are making lists and hinting they could commit treason and take over.

CNN Article Excerpt

Austin has warned repeatedly about the risk of political abuse of the military. In July, he said in a memo that it is “necessary to secure the integrity and continuity of the civilian workforce by ensuring that DoD career civilian employees, like their uniformed counterparts, are shielded from unlawful and other inappropriate political encroachments.”

He added that career civil servants are tasked with “maintaining strict political neutrality focused on loyalty to the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

And on Wednesday, he wrote in a message to the force that the US military will obey only lawful orders.

“As it always has, the US military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of its next Commander in Chief, and to obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command,” he wrote. “You are the United States military-the finest fighting force on Earth-and you will continue to defend our country, our Constitution, and the rights of all of our citizens.”

In the State Department, Secretary Antony Blinken said in an email to members of the workforce Friday that he will make clear to the incoming Trump administration that “you are all patriots.”

TREASON WON’T WORK BUT IT DOES SHOW THE LENGTHS THEY ARE WILLING TO GO

Schedule F allows the president to hire and fire tens of thousands of bureaucrats. These are the bureaucrats who develop policies or advocate for policies. There are at least 50,000 of those people, and as Peter St. Onge says in the video below, it’s a good start. They aren’t talking about firing the productive working man.

Peter St. Onge says the policy-making federal bureaucrats are the mothership of deep state resistance.

CNN said this is the biggest change in the federal bureaucracy since 1883. That is when the deep state was born.

St. Onge recalls an episode in history. Andrew Jackson had a similar problem, albeit with a much smaller federal workforce. He fired one in five, and the rest fell in line.

St. Onge thinks this is the way the president will proceed. He will want to avoid some of the lawfare resulting from this.

DONALD TRUMP WON’T FIRE 50,000

He doesn’t have to fire 50,000 people.

Elon Musk wants to cut one dollar out of every three, which means many other people have to be fired. There are many civil service protections. However, Article II, Section I of the Constitution gives all the power to one person: the sitting president.

Two Supreme Court cases have already found that he can fire anyone in a political position and any in the so-called executive agency. That covers 97% of federal workers.

Peter St. Onge estimates that Donald Trump can fire roughly 2.9 million to 3 million. That is out of 50 million federal workers.

Those who met to discuss taking down Donald Trump if he does something they don’t like will find they are violating the Constitution.

Watch:

