Speaker Johnson Objects to Release of Ethics Report on Gaetz

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will “strongly request” that the House Ethics Committee not release a report detailing its investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

The ethics panel investigated Matt Gaetz and wants to release all the unfounded allegations. The corrupt Biden DOJ investigated him, and they didn’t find anything. Given that, they shouldn’t release it. It would just be a smear, and it’s sleazy politics. If you can’t prove it and he can’t defend it, it’s un-American to release it.

However, that doesn’t stop politicians.

We face an existential threat to Americanism; it’s not a time for smears. If they have proof, which we doubt, that is something else.

Donald Trump has the courage to take on the leftist forces seeking to destroy America. We should support his choices. He has risked everything. The least we can do is support him.

Gaetz wants to stop insider trading. Is that what they object to? He wants 7 years to separate government employment from lucrative private-sector jobs. Are they against that?

Gaetz hates this type of corruption.

Do not blow this moment. Our freedom is at stake. America is a beacon for a world enmeshed in totalitarianism. We must not miss this opportunity.

Tom Emmer says Gaetz is perfect!

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer on Attorney General Nominee Matt Gaetz: “He is the perfect pick for the job.” pic.twitter.com/3ChQK8cdgA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 15, 2024

They don’t have proof, so cut the c***.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) says the House Ethics Committee should withhold a potentially damaging report on its investigation into whether former Rep. Matt Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and bribery, adding it would “open Pandora’s box” if they were to… pic.twitter.com/TauiCv8YNt — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2024

