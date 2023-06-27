Mayor Eric Adams announced that Juneteenth was one of the deadliest days in New York City.

“Juneteenth was our celebration of emancipation and the end of slavery. That was one of the most deadly days in our city,” said Mayor Adams during press conference.

“Ten shootings, I think. Six homicides. A 16-year-old boy shot in the head. Close range.”

“You know, we have to be honest about this,” Adams said. “You know what’s interesting? All those anti-police folks didn’t raise their voice at all, Black Lives Matter.”

“Black lives matter when innocent people are shot on our streets. And I’m not going to continue to remain silent,” Adams added.

Juneteenth Was Deadly in Several Democrat Cities

There were mass shootings with multiple people killed or wounded in suburban Chicago, Washington state, central Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Idaho, Southern California, and Baltimore, among other places.

Deadly celebrations ended in mass shootings in Washington State, Pennsylvania, St. Louis, and elsewhere. They are almost all gang-involved. Lax law enforcement and gangs are not blamed, just guns.

Across Chicago, 75 people were shot in celebrations, 13 fatally, over Juneteenth weekend. It included a father of four who was gunned down at a large family Father’s Day park gathering.

“Every time I read and hear about another life that is lost because of violence, my heart breaks,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said at a news conference on Monday. “Fifteen-year-olds, 14-year-olds, you all know I’m raising children in Chicago. It hurts.”

Then he needs to do something about it.

Black Lives Matter has never marched for the mass gang killings in black areas. Black criminals are killing innocent black people. Until the problem is recognized for what it is, nothing will get better. For years, the media and politicians have ignored the core problem.

A spokesperson for Black Lives Matter gave a reason for ignoring the gang killings that are the root of the problem.

“Black Lives Matter isn’t just about the loss of life, which is always terrible. It’s about the lack of consequences when black lives are taken at the hands of police.”

That ignores reality. Police kill very few black lives except in the commission of a crime. Nearly half of the homicides in the US are committed by black people, mostly against other black people.

