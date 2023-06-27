Proof the FBI Authenticated Hunter’s Laptop in 2019

According to federal whistleblower Gary Shapley, a supervisory criminal investigative agent with the IRS, the FBI had been investigating the laptop for nearly a year before the 2020 election. They knew it was not fabricated by December 2019.

A memo he wrote shows the FBI knew. When the New York Post was vilified and censored, they knew. Mr. Shapley also provided a chronology to back up his information.

The memo, obtained by Just the News’s John Solomon, describes an FBI meeting about Hunter’s laptop.

The Shapley memo describes an October 2020 meeting of an FBI team “trying to determine if anything was added to the computer by a third party … by people who are not the defendant in this case.”

At that time, he wrote that the analysts determined there was “no reason to believe there is anything fabricated nefariously on the computer and or hard drive.”

“There are emails and other items that corroborate the items on the laptop and hard drive,” the memo states.

The roughly two-hour meeting occurred on October 22, 2020. This was eight days after the first reports regarding the laptop’s contents.

The laptop exposed Hunter’s shady business dealings in Ukraine, Romania, China, and other foreign countries.

It was just as the New York Post and U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The Chronology

The memo “provided a chronology of how the FBI validated the laptop as having belonged to Hunter Biden as early as November 2019 and by spring 2020 was exploiting and analyzing its emails, text messages, and photos,” Solomon wrote.

The memo notes that Hunter brought three computers to the Wilmington repair shop in April 2019.

Biden was confirmed to be in Wilmington on that day, based on financial records. They showied“he visited a cigar shop and [o]ther intelligence shows Sportsman was in the area.”

Shapley said during his May 26 deposition before the House Ways and Means Committee that the “FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID,” according to testimony released Thursday.

The Biden administration, the FBI, CIA, Democrat media, and 51 former, current intelligence officials, and others promoted the lie and censored anyone telling the truth.

