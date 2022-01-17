Mayor Adams: NYC’s Subways Are Safe, It’s Perception & Bragg: He Had Commas Out of Place

Have you been on a New York City subway recently? Dangerous homeless people are everywhere, screaming, behaving in a strange manner. Slashings and pushing people onto train tracks are a common occurrence when it used to be rare. The 40-year-old Chinese lady pushed in front of a moving train last week was not a PERCEPTION. She’s dead and the two people with her have to remember that for the rest of their lives.

According to the new mayor, Eric Adams, the subways are safe, and it’s only a “perception of fear”. We say it’s a reality of fear.

“New Yorkers are safe on the subway system,” said the mayor, a former NYPD transit cop, during a press conference on Sunday. “I think it’s about 1.7 percent of the crimes in New York City that occur on the subway system.

Hmmm…. we don’t know about that figure but there is so much crime in NYC right now, that could be a lot of crimes. And how many are reported? Now that criminals can get all of their accusers identifying information if they press charges, how many victims do report? The other problem is criminal get out of jail right away anyway.

“Think about that for a moment,” Adams said. “What we must do is remove the perception of fear.”

Referencing the murder of an Asian woman by a homeless man, the Mayor acted as if pushing someone in front of a train is rare.

“Cases like this aggravate the perception of fear,” he said the death of straphanger Michelle Go, 40 — who was killed when accused crazy ex-con Simon Martial, 61, a Black man, allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming train Saturday morning.

Martial said he can do it because he’s “God.”

“When you see homeless individuals with mental health issues not being attended to and given the proper services, that adds to the perception of fear,” Adams said.

Reality of fear, Eric, reality.

We agree with this councilwoman:

Things Mayor Adams could have said about the subway murder: “Unacceptable”

“Outrageous”

“Will be stopped” What he actually said:

“Aggravates the perception of fear” This pandering mush-mouthed doublespeak is useless. @NYCMayor we cannot afford more progressive weakness here. https://t.co/iXHcCk73QS — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) January 17, 2022

WOKESTER ALVIN BRAGG

Yesterday, the buffoonish DA told congregants at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem he got off to a bad start.

“I want to be clear and unequivocal that public safety is paramount,” he told them.

He said he has to be clearer.

However, listing crimes like armed robberies and drug dealing as misdemeanors is pretty clear.

Will he lie better now?

He just had commas out of place:

“You know what happens when you provide housing and employment to those returning from incarceration? Recidivism goes down. So, we started the conversation,” he said. “Maybe I had a comma out of place, maybe I didn’t use the exact right words, but the urgency of now didn’t start the conversation, so we started it.

“And it may be a long conversation. [I’m] harboring no illusions that the storm will end soon.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors are heading for the door. More than a dozen poured through the doors of the now totally WOKE DA’s office.

