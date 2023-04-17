Mayor Adams’ Safest US City Where Only a “Tiny Number” Loot

Mayor Adams boasted that New York City is the safest city in the United States of America. He compared it with a city in a Red State and insinuated it’s because the city is in a Red State. At the same time, The New York Times reports that only a “tiny number” of people are committing all the looting in New York City. It’s tiny, really tiny; it’s 327 people.

THE TINY NUMBER ACCOUNTS FOR A THIRD

Then we find out the truth. “Nearly a third of all shoplifting [looting] arrests in New York City last year involved just 327 people,” the police said. “Collectively, they were arrested and rearrested more than 6,000 times,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

So, a third of the looting is the “tiny number.’ What about the two-thirds? Who are they? We don’t know. They are not likely to be a “tiny number,” so they are ignored. We could also quibble about 327 as a “tiny number.”

Looters running around with no consequences, but it’s the safest city!

6000 ARRESTS OF ONLY 327 PEOPLE

Now about the 6,000 rearrests! Can’t the Mayor or DA see the problem here? They’re arrested and released quickly, so they do it again. Their stat is sketchy.

By the way, The Times characterizes them as “petty thefts,” not looting. If they’re so petty, why are stores closing or thinking of closing? They’re just “petty!”

Here’s a problem: “Over the past five years, shoplifting complaints nearly doubled, peaking at nearly 64,000 last year, police data shows. Only about 34 percent resulted in arrests last year, compared with 60 percent in 2017.”

Why arrest when Soros DA Bragg won’t prosecute???

They’re violent criminals, but no matter if they’re mentally ill or drug addicts, don’t prosecute.

“When you’re trying to stop them from stealing, they engage and try to fight,” a store manager said, adding: “Sometimes we let them go with the stuff because sometimes some of them have the weapons. Sometimes knives.” It’s the safest, honest, for real. SAFEST BIG CITY Don’t worry; Mayor Adams says New York City is the safest big city in America. [Crime is up, – try to stay out of criminals’ way if you can] Mayor Adams: “NYC is the safest big city in America” 🤡

No matter how many times you repeat the same LIE, it will NEVER make it TRUE – LOSER! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Gjqf9Q4mR1 — Emily (@Emme0703) April 16, 2023 In the next clip, he mentions the largest city in Ohio where he says murders are up over 50%. He didn’t mention the specific city, but we can guess he means Columbus, where murders went up by 40%. Democrats run Columbus. It’s blue, blue, blue. He could mean Cincinnati, although murders went down slightly; it is also blue, very blue. Democrats love to point to red states with crime problems and ignore the fact that crime is in the blue cities in those red states. NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls today’s House Judiciary Committee field hearing on violent crime in Manhattan a “political stunt” and “the highest level of hypocrisy”: “Right in the largest city in Ohio it was reported today … the murders are up over 50% in the first quarter.” pic.twitter.com/drSlfixUeB — The Recount (@therecount) April 17, 2023

