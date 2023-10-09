Mayor Adams Supports the Spirit of Legislation for Reparations

New York City Mayor Eric Adams supports reparations in this highly taxed city. His office stated that he supports the “spirit” of legislation that could trigger black New Yorkers to be paid reparations for slavery.

As you know, New York was not a slave state.

The bill created by Councilwoman Farrell Lewis to launch a task force to study the effects of racial discrimination on the city, could potentially lead to payments being issued.

It’s unclear how much would be spent on reparations in New York. Economists in California found as much as $800 billion would be needed for payouts. That estimate is more than 2 1/2 times California’s $300 billion annual budget and does not include a recommended $1 million per older black resident for health disparities that have allegedly shortened their average lifespan.

He’ll support this as he begs the federal taxpayer for money for illegal aliens coming into the city.

According to The New York Post, Councilwoman Joanne Ariola, a Queens Republican, said the entire legislative package is yet another example of the radical left pushing its own versions of revisionist history, promoting some groups while canceling others.

Such actions create racial divisions and chaos for an illegitimate cause. Only 1.6% of the population owned slaves in 1860.

I have two words for this: Hell, NO!

