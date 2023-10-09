Pro-Iran Judge Who Issued Trump Arrest Warrant Invited to DC by DOJ

This is what the Biden DOJ is doing. They arranged for an Iraqi judge to “visit” the DOJ in DC. This is the Iranian-backed judge who issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump. The visit is still on.

Judge Faiq Zidan, a jurist in Baghdad’s investigative court, issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump over the incidental killing of an Iraqi paramilitary leader during the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani [who killed more than 600 US military personnel] last year.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis – the Iraqi deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces – was accidentally killed along with Soleimani in a US airstrike on January 3, 2020.

The court notified Interpol. This judge is still coming to DC, even after the attack on our ally, Israel.

DOJ’S ROLLING OUT THE RED CARPET FOR A TERROR JUDGE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) planned to roll out the welcome mat in October for this Iraqi judge, who issued an arrest warrant for former President Donald Trump.

Fox News Digital exclusively learned last week through a source with first-hand knowledge of his travels that the alleged pro-Iran regime jurist, Faiq Zidan, was set to visit the DOJ.

After the news was discovered, the DOJ said they were not meeting with Zidan.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News on Thursday, “Zidan will not be meeting with any DOJ officials.”

When asked about the visit before cancellation, a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement on Wednesday, “The Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan is going to be hosted by the Department of Justice, so we defer to the DoJ to discuss their meetings. We engage with a wide range of counterparts in Iraq, and we value engaging the Iraqi judiciary. The DOJ meets regularly with foreign judicial leaders.”

According to a separate source familiar with Zidan’s invitation to the DOJ, the judge told many U.S. officials the DOJ invited him to Washington, D.C.

THEY KNOW HOW BAD THIS JUDGE IS

Congressional letters sent to President Biden in 2023 expressed alarm about Zidan. Just last month, three influential congressmen wrote Biden: “We urge you to make every effort to end the unacceptable treatment of Iraqi Kurds and the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) by Iran-aligned elements in Iraq.”

The letter noted, “You are well aware of the role the U.S. played in supporting the Iraqi people as they developed a constitution in 2005 that established the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan. The Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has served as one of the United States’ most reliable partners in the Middle East, yet is being economically strangled, politically and legally pressured, including reportedly by Faiq Zidan, President of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, and militarily threatened by Iran and Iran-backed elements in Baghdad.”

Qanbar said that after Iranian-backed militias killed 800 Iraqis in 2019, Zidan [did not convict any of the killers and that Iranian militias bragged about it.

Michael Knights, a fellow of the Washington Institute who has written about Zidan, told Fox News Digital that “Zidan issued one order after another that has disadvantaged opponents of Iranian militias.”

Knights said the U.S. government should “absolutely” sanction Zidan for human rights abuses. And he noted, “What it [DOJ] should not be doing is inviting him to the country to congratulate him on the great job he is doing.” Such a visit to the DOJ would have only empowered Zidan and his pro-Iran regime activities in Iraq, Knights added.

Entifadh Qanbar, the president of the Kurdish Protection Action Committee (KPAC) in the U.S., told Fox News Digital that Zidan is a “dangerous person.” Qanbar, who worked as a civil engineer in Iraq, said, “It is a disaster” that the DOJ invited Zidan because “he has no morals and sold himself to the Iranians. Whatever the Iranians tell him to do, he does. He issued an arrest warrant against Trump.”

