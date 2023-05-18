Mayor Adams Tries to Send His Illegal Aliens to Rockland

The border states have had roughly 6.5 million illegal aliens pouring in, and Mayor Adams has been a huge proponent of this extreme illegal migration. He fully embraced the sanctuary city status he is now trying to disband. Adams no longer welcomes the illegal aliens he claimed we needed in this country. He tried to send them upstate to Rockland.

THE MAKING OF A HELLHOLE

Mayor Adams claims he has filled up 50% of the hotel space with illegal aliens, but at least one councilwoman said she doubts it.

“It would be impossible,” said City Councilwoman Diana Ayala. “The math doesn’t add up.” On Wednesday, Adams spoke about the crisis. “In order to address an onslaught, you have to have places you can put people. Almost half of all hotel rooms now are taken up by asylum seekers. Think about that. I’m not sure what it’s going to take before people hear what I am saying,” said Adams in a media briefing in Harlem. “New York City is the hotel capital. We’re the hotel capital — tourism, visitors, sporting events, graduations,” he added. “It’s a major economic engine for us. Almost 50% of those hotel rooms are being taken up by migrant asylum seekers.” Who knows? He’s probably exaggerating. Allegedly, New York City has 65,000 aliens – all anonymous. Now he’s going to house them in schools and neighborhood facilities, homeless shelters, and possibly Rikers. Suddenly, New Yorkers aren’t as welcoming. The one thing they don’t say, and the one thing Adams doesn’t say, is close the border, Joe. Instead, they’ll blame Gov. Abbott for sending them. New Yorkers call this a crisis while millions settle along the border. Crime is going up as the hordes come in. The world isn’t sending its best. Adams tried to send them upstate, but Rockland County got a court order and won’t take them. They’re stopping the buses and sending them back.

NY Democratic Mayor Adams to house illegal aliens in school gyms. This is a HUGE safety concern for children. How about putting the illegals on a plane and sending them back to where they came from….PROBLEM SOLVED!!! The Democratic Party is the party of destruction. pic.twitter.com/J0YM7lP9r3 — Destiny (@Destiny15_FL) May 17, 2023

As a Catholic, I hate to say this, but the Catholic Church is largely responsible for aiding and abetting this tragedy. They take money from Soros groups and provide for them.

As Biden builds more paths for aliens to come in illegally and incentivizes illegal immigration, he talks about an orderly process. The only benefit to an orderly process is he doesn’t look as terrible as he is.

We don’t want them here and they don’t belong here.

WHAT IS GOOD ABOUT THIS?

The American people are supposed to have a right to determine who comes here, not Joe, not the NY Times. They have usurped our rights.

The line we’re fed is they are coming for a better life. The only problem is they’re bringing criminal and terrorist Hell with them and destroying our country, but they will give Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

We’re bringing in people who ruined their own countries. Why is that a good thing?

It might be too late to save our country, but we should be trying right now. We need to reincarnate Dwight Eisenhower and put them all on trains and planes to go back home.

Many of these people were perfectly safe where they were. They lived in beautiful, sunny countries. Much of Latin America is screwed up, but they did that.

Biden is giving thousands of dollars to each person coming in the form of our educational, housing, medical, and social security systems. It’s our money, and they are taking it away from our people. Thus, we have the homeless veterans forced out of their hotel and the couple getting married who lost their hotel rooms to foreigners who don’t belong here.

We can’t afford these foreigners and we sure can’t afford a country run only by Democrat progressive lunatics.

There is only one ending here, and that is we will all end up living in hellholes like the ones they left. Thank a Democrat.

