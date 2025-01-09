Social Engineer George Soros Is Using Wikipedia to Distort “Facts”

Soros-linked operatives tied to the Open Society Foundations have spent the past eight years embedding themselves in top roles at Wikipedia Foundation and transforming the site into a tool for radical social engineering.

He presented his ideology as “fact” and decided he had the right to turn the West into one open border with everyone the same.

The following is an excerpt from research by Ashley Rindsberg

Wikimedia has since funneled millions into DEI initiatives, framing Wikipedia as a social movement designed to “subvert” power structures.

Guided by Soros’ ‘open society’ philosophy, embracing “Knowledge Equity” as a core principle, Wikimedia’s 2017 Movement Strategy positioned Wikipedia as an instrument to drive radical change worldwide.

Soros has spent upwards of $22 billion to achieve his vision of an “open society,” free from traditional societal structures like borders, national identities, and religions.

“I fancied myself as some kind of god or an economic reformer like Keynes, or, even better, like Einstein… As I made my way in the world, reality came close enough to my fantasy to allow me to admit my secret, at least to myself.” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” –George Soros

Since the 1970s, George Soros has built a global political machine, anchored by his biggest NGO, the Open Society Foundations, on the concept of openness. Taken from the work of philosopher Karl Popper, the idea of an open society opposes any creed or system that might privilege one group over another.

In the early 2000s, as the locus of change shifted to geopolitical conflict, Soros worked towards ending American dominance, or, in his terms, “puncturing the bubble of American supremacy.” So deep was his loathing for George W. Bush and the War on Terror — which, he argued, had turned Americas into “perpetrators” of terrorism — that he called for regime change in America.

In 2015, with the rise of mass migration, he pushed Europe, in a speech to the World Economic Forum at Davos, to adopt a policy of admitting one million refugees a year “for the foreseeable future.” Soros argued that the EU should finance the biggest migration in history with state debt while funding an additional four million refugees in Jordan and Turkey.

As the migration crisis arrived on American shores, Soros funded dozens of organizations in an effort to implement the same policy (successfully, as it were) at the southern border. And as America became engulfed in domestic crisis, he infamously spent years and tens of millions electing radical district attorneys with a do-not-prosecute approach to crime.

Read the rest here. It’s very interesting. She goes on to explain the Hillary fake news epidemic after her election loss and Obama’s expansion of the NDAA to include the Global Engagement Center – a censorship agency with millions going to leftist NGOs.

Then they grabbed onto Wikipedia as a tool to change the world in his vision. it blurs fact and fiction.

