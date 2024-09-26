Routh Had Trump’s Schedule for August Through October

A newly released detention filing shows that Ryan Routh maintained a list of all the places Trump was scheduled to be between the months of August and October of this year.

Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors say Routh made reconnaissance trips to Mar-a-Lago before being caught with his AK-47 sticking through the fence surrounding the Mar-a-Lago golf course, minutes from shooting Donald Trump.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and many others want to know how Routh obtained these intimate details about Trump’s whereabouts. The concern is that there is a mole or more than one mole in the Secret Service.

In the detention filing, it is further explained that on Sept. 18, 2024, three days after Routh was spotted camped out on Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, law enforcement received correspondence from a civilian witness who says Routh dropped off a suspicious box at his residence several months before staging his planned attack.

Inside the box was ammunition, a metal pipe, four phones, tools, and a variety of other miscellaneous building materials. Routh also wrote several other letters that were also found in the box, including the one he addressed with “Dear World,” in which he offered $150,000 to anyone who would kill Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has asked authorities to move Routh case to Florida.