Barack Obama’s back in time to stir up the rioters

Barack Obama’s back and firing up the radicals. He never lets a good crisis go to waste, and he does have an anti-American agenda to promote.

As cities burn, he fans the flames with a tweet.

“It’s natural to wish for life ‘to just get back to normal’ as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us,” Obama said in a statement posted to social media. “But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in the park.”

“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal,’” Obama continued. “If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better.”

Do we know for certain that Officer Chauvin did this with race in mind? Does he treat everyone like this, whites, and blacks? Just asking. In any case, this is one officer, not all officers. There are a lot of black on white officer crimes we never hear about. Just saying.

He continued, “But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

Not once does he condemn the rioters, not once. Black business owners have lost their livelihoods and he didn’t even stand up for them. Some of the stories of lost homes and businesses are heartbreaking, even for the hardest of hearts. Yet, he says nothing.

Obama dragged race relations back to the 1960s when he became president.

The nation seems to mostly agree that the police must be held to account for Mr. Floyd’s death, but the rioters just get more violent. This isn’t a protest, it’s a movement with a lot of useful idiots.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020