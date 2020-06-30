Mayor Jenny is OUTRAGED, no it’s not about the shootings

Protesters showed up at Mayor Jenny Durkan’s home and she is angry. Durkan has allowed a ‘foreign country’ of criminals to crop up in downtown Seattle, and, so far, we have two murders, multiple injuries, four separate shooting incidents, robbery, possible rapes, damage to businesses, but she is angry they showed up at her house.

Durkan is outraged that they showed up at her home.

This comes after she issued a statement that she would no longer support the encampment (which declared itself a nation). The mayor had trucks move in to remove the CHOP barriers, but CHOPeans were found lying in the way of the bulldozers, and one CHOPean brandished a gun. Nothing has happened since.

Durkan released a statement expressing her anger at the protest at her home. She was especially upset that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant had joined the protesters at her home. Sawant is the one who also told them where Mayor Jenny lives. [Sawant is a congenital liar and a radical socialist.]

Mayor Durkan and her family are in the state program to keep their address confidential because of the death threats mostly related to her

MAYOR JENNY HAS GOOD REASON TO BE IRATE

Durkan does have reason to be irate, and issued this statement:

“Mayor Durkan and her family are in the state program to keep their address confidential because of the death threats mostly related to her work as Seattle’s U.S. Attorney under President Obama. Instead of working to make true change, Councilmember Sawant continues to choose political stunts,” read the statement from her office.

“Tonight she did so without regard for the safety of the Mayor and her family. The Mayor was not even home — she was working at City Hall. Seattle can and should peacefully demonstrate but should not put families and children at risk,” the statement concluded.

A CHOPean told KING-TV that they went to her home because she isn’t paying any attention to their demands.

WATCH: