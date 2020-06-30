AP sources say Bolton briefed Trump on bounty but Bolton doesn’t seem to know about it

AP‘s anonymous sources say top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans. They further state he received the information in at least one daily presidential briefing (DPB) and Bolton briefed him in March 2019. That is contradicted by an interview with Bolton this week. Bolton didn’t seem to have any knowledge of it, but he did bash the President generally (see video clip below).

Is this Russia 3.0? Another framing of the President by the intel agencies?

SOMETHING IS ROTTEN IN OUR INTEL AGENCIES

These anons say it was in at least one of the presidential intel briefings. Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019. However, in the clip below of an interview with Jake Tapper, Bolton seems to know nothing about it and he was in office at the NSA until September 2019.

On Sunday, Bolton suggested to NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump was claiming ignorance of Russia’s provocations to justify his administration’s lack of a response. Yet, Bolton, who was NSA, appears to have no knowledge of it.

They AP pulled this clip: “He can disown everything if nobody ever told him about it,” Bolton said. However, the AP ignored his comments demonstrating his lack of knowledge about it while claiming he briefed Trump.

Even the suspicion of President Trump covering for Russia as they attacked soldiers would drive a deep wedge in his relationship with the troops.

The AP claims there was a second presidential briefing this year but NSA Robert O’Brien denies it.

On Monday night, O’Brien said that while the intelligence assessments regarding Russian bounties “have not been verified,” the administration has “been preparing should the situation warrant action.”

Russia will now cover its tracks if it’s true.

NO ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE

The officials with knowledge of Bolton’s apparent briefing for Trump said it contained no “actionable intelligence,” meaning the intelligence community did not have enough information to form a strategic plan or response. It was allegedly the purpose of the meeting.

There was no actionable intel! All of the White House officials involved deny it. The AP didn’t mention that.

The alleged officials need complete anonymity, the AP reports. Let’s see, who else could be involved? Brennan? Rice? A rogue general? Bolton? The ex-Whistleblowers?

Officials with knowledge of the matter told the AP that Taliban operatives from opposite ends of the country and from separate tribes offered similar accounts of Russia offering them money to kill U.S. troops.

The Taliban really doesn’t need payment. It’s what they were doing anyway.

BOLTON DIDN’T SAY HE BRIEFED HIM AND ACTS LIKE IT’S NEWS TO HIM

Bolton said to Tapper, “I have to stress, there’s much we don’t know about this and with much due respect to the highly esteemed news services you mentioned, they get things wrong from time to time…and if it is true, underline the word ‘if’…this is one of the most serious matters that has arisen in the Trump administration.”

Watch:

John Bolton reacts to Pres. Trump’s denial he was briefed on Russia offering bounties to kill coalition forces: “This is part of the problem with President Trump’s decision-making in the national security space. It is just unconnected to the reality he’s dealing with” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/DhTc1fxnEq — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 28, 2020