Mayor Johnson Says Illegal Alien Criminals Are Not His Problem

This explains a lot about why Mayor Brandon Johnson is so bad at his job. He has no problem bringing criminals into his sanctuary state and protecting them over the Chicagoans.

Johnson stated that it’s NOT his job to protect Chicago residents from violent criminal illegals.

REPORTER: Tom Homan showed up in Chicago and, within 24 hours, found a convicted sex offender who has been living in our city since 2009, flouting the sex offender registry. If he can do this, why can’t you?

JOHNSON: “Because that’s their job. That is their job.”

REPORTER: “Your job is not to keep the people of Chicago safe?”

JOHNSON: “The federal government has the responsibility to make sure that individuals who are undocumented and have been charged with or convicted of a crime are held accountable. It is the federal government’s responsibility to do their part and uphold the law.”

He has a sanctuary city and a police force, and his most important job is to keep his city safe. He protects them in his sanctuary and wants to defund the police.

Johnson could have told Biden to stop the flow of illegals as Mayor Adams did. He was an educator, and he didn’t care about sex offenders running around.

via I Meme

Johnson got ahead on his Black Lives Matter credentials, nothing else.

He cares more about illegal aliens than his constituents.

In 2023, Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago called on city residents to continue to make “sacrifices” to address the thousands of migrants in the city who need shelter.

He’s a communist, aka Progressive. This is what they do.

“Let’s go Brandon!” America’s worst mayor, Brandon Johnson, doubles down on so-called sanctuary city madness for Chicago. His city is bankrupt and third-world dangerous, but his focus is extreme leftists agendas! pic.twitter.com/6F7q2aG1DB — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 29, 2025

