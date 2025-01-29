Biden’s $15M Condoms Caper in Afghanistan & $100M to Terrorists

The Biden administration quietly awarded $15 million in taxpayer funds to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to help distribute “oral contraceptives and condoms,” a non-public congressional funding notice reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon shows. In doing so, the administration acknowledged that “some coordination” with the Taliban would be “necessary for programmatic purposes.”

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) earmarked the cash infusion, which has not been previously reported, last July. According to the funding notice and congressional sources familiar with the matter, it transmitted the funds to Afghanistan in August.

Democrats will tell you that the money is not sent directly to the Taliban, but there is something they don’t tell you. The Taliban controls everything, including the money.

There are reports that the Taliban still holds American hostages. Despite this, Biden gives our money away to them freely, millions each month.

It’s a deliberate effort to destroy the economy. They can’t give the tax money and borrowed or inflated money away fast enough.

The best thing Donald Trump did was to freeze USAID for several months until his staff is on board. They can start cutting this waste and fraud.

You didn’t seem to care when Biden abandoned our allies and AMERICANS during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which you supported Speaking of which, why are those people still in Afghanistan? Is it because Democrats abandoned them?! — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) January 26, 2025

USAID FOR TERRORISTS

The condoms are one thing, but worse than that is the more than $100 million in grants to terrorist-affiliated groups. There is a big problem at USAID.

In 2023, the Middle East Forum uncovered over $100 million of approved federal funding to 501(c) humanitarian aid charities aligned with Hamas, much of which USAID issued. This was the rule rather than the exception.

In 2018, the Forum uncovered evidence that USAID financed a designated terrorist organization, the Islamic Relief Agency in Sudan, which maintained close links with Al-Qaeda precursor Maktab al-Khidmat. …

Recently, USAID gave $188,000 to Helping Hand for Relief and Development, the U.S. branch of the violent South Asian Islamist movement Jamaat-e-Islami. …

In Gaza, USAID consistently funded Hamas proxies. Since 2016, USAID has handed over $900,000 to the Bayader Association for Environment and Development, a charity involved with senior Hamas officials, including the son of the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas groups such as Bayader enjoy USAID support indirectly as well. American 501(c) organizations granted millions of dollars in USAID grants, such as Catholic Relief Services, Global Communities, the International Medical Corps, and the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), all partner with Bayader and other Hamas proxies.

USAID has partnered repeatedly with ANERA, granting the charity $12.5 million in 2024, despite ANERA staff expressing support for designated terrorists and terror attacks against Jews.

Maybe that’s the problem with USAID.

