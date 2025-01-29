Caroline Kennedy Launches Into a Depraved Attack on RFK Jr.

Senate hearings begin today for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for health secretary. He would oversee several major agencies, including the C.D.C. and the F.D.A.

He has concerns about the large number of childhood vaccines and the lack of appropriate safeguards. RFK wants them tested thoroughly. He wants to make America Healthy Again.

Drug companies, which give hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrat and Republican campaigns, want him eliminated.

His cousin, Caroline Kennedy, who held two political appointments as ambassador to Japan and then Australia, wrote a vicious letter calling him a predator.

It’s ironic from the daughter of a man who actually was a predator of young women. I hate to bring this up. JFK had a lot of wonderful qualities, but this incident does apply to his daughter’s comments about RFK.

Watch:



This is a disgusting smear of a relative—quite a divisive betrayal in a close family. She called him a “predator.” That’s a terrible word that doesn’t apply to RFK Jr. She blames him for his relatives’ problems and jumps on the misportrayals of his views.

She says he lacks government experience – that’s a great thing.

Caroline referenced Ted Kennedy as if he was someone to laud. He killed a woman and didn’t try to save her. He left her to die. Ted asked the USSR to fix the 1984 election – that’s proven. Teddy went out drinking with his nephew the night he allegedly raped a woman. There is so much more.

Caroline does this on the eve of his hearing.

I thought Caroline Kennedy had more class than this What a horrible woman to launch such a disgusting smear against family This woman propped up Biden for 4 yrs & enabled him to remain POTUS when he was NOT of sound mind & body Her opinion is worthlesspic.twitter.com/uJslafDuix — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) January 28, 2025

