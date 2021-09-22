Mayor Lightfoot demands pledge of allegiance to The New World Order

















Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago, says she would pick department heads and deputies who will be “pledging allegiance to the New World Order and good governance.” It’s known worldwide as The Great Reset. [see clip below]

There is no longer a Pledge of Allegiance to America, just to The New World Order

In the clip below, she talks of mandates and compliance and suggests using zoning laws to control private property.

Black people are dying in Chicago in large numbers, victims of a ten-year crime spree. Black lives don’t matter to communists. Lightfoot isn’t concerned with them. She’s looking to the New World Order, also known as neo-communism and globalism.

Democrats no longer hide what they are. If you vote for them, you vote for neo-communism.

Watch:

Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago, says she would pick department heads and deputies who will be “pledging allegiance to the New World Order and good governance” pic.twitter.com/G6F8xts1fq — Grant Taylor (@grantltaylor) September 9, 2021

Here’s another communist next door:

Justin Trudeau says people who hesitate and resist Vaccine Passports will not be able to enjoy restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/s1OAcvcpyG — Grant Taylor (@grantltaylor) September 20, 2021

