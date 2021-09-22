R.1 is here! New COV variant found in a KY nursing home

















Mu isn’t working out and Delta’s fading, but R.1 is here!

R.1 has infected 45 residents and health care personnel, according to scientist William A. Hazeltine. Many of the infections arose in fully vaccinated people.

“The variant, which originated in Japan, has over 10,000 entries in the GISAID SARS-CoV-2 database. The variant contains five mutations previously noted in variants of concern or interest, two of which are in the Spike protein (Figure 1). It also contains many unique mutations…

“The R.1 variant shares a common origin with all variants of interest or concern.”

The article continues at Forbes, but he sees it as one to watch.

“R.1 is a variant to watch. It has established a foothold in both Japan and the United States. In addition to several mutations notably in the spike and nucleocapsid protein in common with variants of concern, R.1 has a set of unique mutations that may confer an additional advantage in transmission, replication, and immune suppression,” Haseltine added.

President Woolly-Headed wants everyone vaccinated with a drug aimed at the original COV even as new variants appear. The vaccines might lower the severity of the illness but we are no longer sure of that.

Meanwhile, therapeutics are ignored. If you get COV and end up in the ER, ask for IV monoclonal antibodies. You can get it once admitted. They help tremendously.

Currently, the drug companies are working on boosters but the FDA says it’s not clear they will increase cases of myocarditis and pericarditis. Nonetheless, they recommend it for 65 and older even though they are in most danger of heart problems.

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom wants the US to give their drugs to the world before offering boosters.

It appears Biden has an interest in doing that. Maybe that’s the FDA’s motive, but that’s just conjecture.

