Biden flies Haitians to Florida in the middle of the night

















Two officials speaking with the AP said that the Haitian migrants camped in the Texas border town of Del Rio have been released into the U.S., undercutting expulsion vows. By the way, it’s not expulsion. It’s deportation because they came in illegally.

Some, not many, were sent back and they were violent. DHS confirms to Fox News that Haitian migrants on a deportation flight back to Haiti caused “two separate disruptions” on the tarmac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Three ICE officers were ”injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.” Haitian crowd control police responded.

Biden’s cabal is sending future Democrats to Florida. They were released and found in the airport waiting for paid flights to Florida. Biden’s cabal is turning Florida deep blue with new Democrats and their anchor babies. Over 300 Haitian women are pregnant or giving birth under the bridge in Del Rio.

ON THEIR WAY TO FLORIDA

Around 4 am – Haitian migrants released into the U.S sleeping outside the Del Rio airport awaiting flights to Florida. Migrants did not tell us who paid the flights. pic.twitter.com/xk4JaNMflc — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 21, 2021

THE DISASTER TO TURN ALL OF THE USA DEEP BLUE

Reporting from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico where Haitian migrants cross the river to the Del Rio side back and worth passing supplies over. Never seen anything like this, DHS Secratary Mayorkas says the ‘border is closed’ but it doesn’t look like it pic.twitter.com/4cJ0CjuXE0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 22, 2021

Democrats want us to become the third world so we are no longer powerful and match the rest of the disgusting world with tyrants in charge.

.@BillFOXLA Melugin on #Tucker: “It’s hard to believe that this camp over my shoulder is actually in the United States. It’s more reminiscent of somewhere from the Third World…[M]igrants are sitting, waiting, & hoping that they’ll have a chance to be released” into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/pE3xBKB1U4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 22, 2021

Chaos from the new Americans who will undoubtedly return:

2/ More chaos and no coordination by Haitian authorities when personal belongings are being dumped on the airstrip. pic.twitter.com/fzQOsZNcXh — Erlend Ofte Arntsen (@ErlendOfte) September 21, 2021

