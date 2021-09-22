Biden flies Haitians to Florida in the middle of the night

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Two officials speaking with the AP said that the Haitian migrants camped in the Texas border town of Del Rio have been released into the U.S., undercutting expulsion vows. By the way, it’s not expulsion. It’s deportation because they came in illegally.

Some, not many, were sent back and they were violent. DHS confirms to Fox News that Haitian migrants on a deportation flight back to Haiti caused “two separate disruptions” on the tarmac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Three ICE officers were ”injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.” Haitian crowd control police responded.

Biden’s cabal is sending future Democrats to Florida. They were released and found in the airport waiting for paid flights to Florida. Biden’s cabal is turning Florida deep blue with new Democrats and their anchor babies. Over 300 Haitian women are pregnant or giving birth under the bridge in Del Rio.

ON THEIR WAY TO FLORIDA

THE DISASTER TO TURN ALL OF THE USA DEEP BLUE

Democrats want us to become the third world so we are no longer powerful and match the rest of the disgusting world with tyrants in charge.

Chaos from the new Americans who will undoubtedly return:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply