Journalist Michael Shellenberger, who writes on Substack at Public, posted an article today about a compromised congressional commission that is undermining Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts.

That is according to a whistleblower named Steven Schrage. He said that Senator Roger Wicker, who is chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, immediately dismissed Trump’s efforts at a “so-called peace plan” last November. Wicker insisted that Ukraine should not be forced to give up any sovereign territory.

Wicker is a warmonger.

There is no path to peace unless Ukraine cedes land. Wicker knows that.

Wicker is the chairman of a government agency, the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe. It is also known as the Helsinki Commission. This is in addition to his role as the chair of the Armed Services Committee.

Whistleblower Steven Schrage, a Republican foreign policy expert, was, along with the Helsinki Commission’s general counsel, tasked with leading an official investigation of the Commission that began in spring 2023 and ended in March 2024.

Schrage said that Wicker and his Helsinki Commission were compromised by foreign actors working to undermine Trump. He added that administration officials want a wider US war with Russia.

Schrage said he is speaking out now because Congress might want to increase the funding to the Commission. He has provided numerous whistleblower documents, which you can read in Public.

The Scandalous Revelations

When Trump first came into office, it looked like the Commission would be wound down. However, after six months, they took the extraordinary steps of reinstalling the main characters who were involved in criminal and national security violations.

They are now trying to lock in funding.

Last year, Senator Wicker added restrictions for a peace deal, undermining Trump policies, such as blocking troop transfers from Europe in the National Defense Authorization Act. He also put money in the bill for Ukraine that the administration did not ask for.

Wicker blocked key appointees from serving with officials driving Trump’s policy and peace initiatives.

Schrage said that staff member Kyle Parker worked with a controversial former Russian Duma member linked to Ukraine’s intelligence.

He found evidence that the Commission obstructed justice by covering up at least $87,400 in criminal-flagged FARA violations by Parker. There’s a lot more, and you might want to read the article in Public. This is what we’re dealing with: this is what Trump is dealing with. His situation is untenable unless these congressional obstructionists and criminals are shut down.

No money for the Helsinki Commission. The more committees, the more corruption. They become invisible and bury themselves. This is the Deep State.