North Korea Executes Children & It Could Happen Here One Day

Socialism, communism, national socialism, and democratic socialism all end up in the same place, with two classes of people: the rich and powerful and the brutally oppressed.

History has shown that to be the case.

The winners of unfettered power disarm people, fill their heads with propaganda, take over the schools and entertainment, and make them distrust everyone. Then they do whatever they want.

Recently, North Korea executed children, according to an Amnesty International report released on Wednesday.

People in North Korea, including schoolchildren, are being executed for watching Squid Game and other foreign media, according to new testimony.

Citizens also face being killed for listening to K-pop, a South Korean music genre that includes bands like BTS.

Based on interviews with 25 North Korean escapees, the report documents a system in which secret consumption of South Korean dramas and films is widespread, but the consequences, ranging from public humiliation and years in labor camps to execution, vary depending on wealth and connections.

“These testimonies show how North Korea is enforcing dystopian laws that mean watching a South Korean TV show can cost you your life — unless you can afford to pay,” Sarah Brooks, deputy regional director of Amnesty International, said. “The authorities criminalize access to information in violation of international law, then allow officials to profit off those fearing punishment.”

The report includes testimony from individuals who fled the isolated state between 2012 and 2020. Choi Suvin, 39, escaped in 2019 and said many North Koreans sell their homes to raise up to $10,000 to bribe officials and avoid harsh punishment.

The United States is in very serious trouble. We face a Bolshevik Revolution in our blue cities. The hardcore left is consuming the Democrat Party, entertainment, education, and industry.

When you look at the hatred, especially from the left, the desire to imprison and kill political opponents, you know you’re in trouble.