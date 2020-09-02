Mayor Wheeler has to move after antifa terrorized the tenants

The Portland mayor is moving out of his $800,000+ (not so great for $800,000) digs so he can bring peace to the building and the area. They’ll be happy but what suckers get stuck with him next?

He should move into an occupied zone. There’s a park full of tents, homeless, and radicals. That would be perfect given his ideology.

Antifa rioters are now gathering several nights a week outside Mayor Wheeler’s condo to create chaos. He isn’t far left enough for them and in he is in a runoff with an even further left candidate who says she IS ANTIFA. It is neck-and-neck. Antifa hopes to tip it to her.

One of the first things she hopes to do is provide free housing for all.

Oregonlive calls the mob the ‘crowd’ and the violence and destruction are ‘demonstrations.’ In light of that, on Monday when crowds demanded he resign and some people set fires and broke windows in ‘demonstratons’, he announced he was looking for a new place to live.

Who would want him? The CROWD tried to burn his building down.

In an email Tuesday from Wheeler to other residents of the 16-floor high-rise tower, the mayor said it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new home. He assured people that police are taking their safety concerns seriously and invited them to a Thursday evening meeting that will include himself and officers to voice their concerns.

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” according to a screenshot of the email sent to The Oregonian/OregonLive. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

The building has 114 units and retail space on the bottom floor. Wheeler bought his two-bedroom condo for $840,000 in 2017, according to Multnomah County property records.

Where can he move? They will simply follow him.

Wheeler also has an Oregon beachfront home, a $1.3m home on the west hills, and another property in the San Juan Islands.

A SAMPLE OF WHAT THEY DO AT WHEELER’S CONDO

