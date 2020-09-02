Antifa Commander Red cries like a baby in a fetal position as police catch him with a flamethrower

Antifa leader, Matthew Banta, aka “Commander Red,” was arrested after police caught him bringing a flamethrower to a Black Lives Matter rally in Wisconsin, New York Post reports.

But despite the gang’s militaristic appearance, Banta is said to have wailed childishly when he was arrested, and accused a cop of ‘lying on him’, WBAY reported.

According to officials, Matthew “Commander Red” Banta dropped into a fetal position and began crying before being detained by police.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette says Banta was caught carrying smoke grenades, firework rockets, and a flamethrower.

He already has a felony hanging over him.

According to police, Banta was out on a $10,000 cash bond after he was accused of pointing a loaded gun at a police officer in August.

A criminal complaint says the alleged rabble-rouser ‘is known to be a violent Antifa member who incites violence in otherwise relatively peaceful protests.’

It sounds like Commander Red should and might be out of commission for some time. That bond is so over.