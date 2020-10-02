Mayor Wheeler sends ‘postcards from Portland’ for real, he’s serious

You undoubtedly remember that Mayor Ted Wheeler had to move out of his condo because antifa was waging violent assaults on the building and the tenants. They kept everyone up at night with loud noises and fireworks, harassed and threatened people who lived in the building, vandalized the building, and eventually tried to burn it down.

Wheeler owns several other properties and moved out to spare his neighbors.

With that, I take you to his latest tweets.

“During the first debate, President Trump portrayed Portland as a city of violence and destruction. Even during challenging times, Portland is a beautiful and vibrant city. Today, I’m sharing dispatches from around the city showcasing the Portland we know. #PostcardsFromPortland

What world does this man live in?

SENTINEL’S POSTCARDS FROM PORTLAND

President Trump didn’t make this up. This is what goes on and has been going on for more than 100 days:

