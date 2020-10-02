Mayor Wheeler sends ‘postcards from Portland’ for real, he’s serious

You undoubtedly remember that Mayor Ted Wheeler had to move out of his condo because antifa was waging violent assaults on the building and the tenants. They kept everyone up at night with loud noises and fireworks, harassed and threatened people who lived in the building, vandalized the building, and eventually tried to burn it down.

Wheeler owns several other properties and moved out to spare his neighbors.

With that, I take you to his latest tweets.

“During the first debate, President Trump portrayed Portland as a city of violence and destruction. Even during challenging times, Portland is a beautiful and vibrant city. Today, I’m sharing dispatches from around the city showcasing the Portland we know. #PostcardsFromPortland”

What world does this man live in?

During the first debate, President Trump portrayed Portland as a city of violence and destruction. Even during challenging times, Portland is a beautiful and vibrant city. Today, I’m sharing dispatches from around the city showcasing the Portland we know. #PostcardsFromPortland — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 1, 2020

Kenilworth Park in Southeast Portland is a great place for a peaceful walk. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy the beautiful natural spaces our city has to offer. #PostcardsFromPortland pic.twitter.com/4PoZuUTpHn — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 1, 2020

Portland’s front yard veggie gardens are a community treasure. This one is in the Kerns neighborhood of Northeast Portland. #PostcardsFromPortland pic.twitter.com/YQPPVwy6Tz — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 1, 2020

SENTINEL’S POSTCARDS FROM PORTLAND

President Trump didn’t make this up. This is what goes on and has been going on for more than 100 days:

Using bats, antifa black bloc rioters are smashing up property around @tedwheeler’s Portland condo. There have been no police at all tonight per Wheeler’s directive of “deescalation.” #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/D0RtQtGL6j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

The mayor @tedwheeler is here, tear gas in the air pic.twitter.com/ZTiwe2RDFx — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 23, 2020

Antifa rioters set off fireworks at @tedwheeler’s NW Portland condo. They’ve also started a large fire on the street. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/A3KnDvCBCv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

Antifa rioters have grown the fire outside @tedwheeler’s condo in NW Portland. There is black smoke everywhere on the street. Meanwhile, they are still shining lights into people’s homes. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/MCv6H7Blbf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

BLM-antifa rioters in north Portland (North Mississippi Ave.) are shooting paintball rounds at someone’s home tonight. pic.twitter.com/vAPj5meBzA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2020

Rioters try to make the fire bigger at the Portland federal courthouse. Video by @RichieMcGinniss. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/dkB2C5UXgt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020