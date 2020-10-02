Justice Thomas would want you to hear this

This clip is from Justice Thomas’ nomination hearing for Justice of the Supreme Court. Joe Biden was abusive during the hearing, didn’t always make a lot of sense, and many believe he was racist.
— Justice Thomas (@JusticeThomas) September 29, 2020
Correction: This was from a page honoring him at Judicial Network, and is not from him directly.
Biden, his puppeteers, and his minions will soon come to regret that video recordings have been in use since long before he came onto the national political stage in 1972, at the age of 29….48 years ago.
Isn’t it interesting that video from PBS is “Unavailable in your area”.
Defund PBS, as the Gingrich era recommended.