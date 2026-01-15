President Trump Threatens Minnesota with the Insurrection Act

President Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 if Minnesota’s protests continue to be violent. The sad thing is the state administration could stop it by not encouraging it. They are criminals inciting violence and hate toward legitimate, lawful law enforcement activities.

In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump warned that if the “corrupt politicians” do not curb attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, he would deploy the U.S. military to restore order.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote.

Minnesota won’t allow the police to help ICE and are enraging their residents, calling ICE “Gestapo.”

On January 7, Officer Jonathan Ross was hit by radical Renee Good as she accelerated her car into him. He shot her, killing her. Agent Ross suffered internal bleeding and is now in hiding due to death threats.

The media and the politicians continually lie about the events, even with videos showing good hit Ross. They call him a murderer and praise her as an innocent mom and poet.

Yesterday, an ICE officer was beaten by an illegal alien and two others as he tried to make an arrest.

Two Tren de Aragua in Portland tried to run over ICE agents and the media and politicians had a pity party for them. Police Chief Bobby Day cried over their injuries after ICE had no choice but to shoot them.

Ramming of ICE vehicles are up a thousand percent since the lies about Renee Good began.