NYC fake prosecutors drop most charges against 2020 rioters



















New York City's fake prosecutors dropped charges against most of the rioters who raised hell last year. This includes hundreds of rioters.

Hundreds of alleged looters and rioters busted last year in protests over George Floyd’s murder by police have had their charges dropped, according to NYPD data.

In The Bronx — which saw fires in the street and mass looting in June 2020 — more than 60 percent of arrestees have had charges dropped, according to the investigation by NBC New York.

Seventy-three of the 118 people arrested in the borough had their cases shelved altogether, another 19 were convicted on lesser counts like trespassing, which carries no jail time, the report said.

Eighteen cases remain open, with NBC not accounting for the other eight arrests.

In Manhattan — where looters ran rampant across Soho and Midtown— 222 of those arrested had their cases completely dropped, while 73 got lesser counts.

Of the 485 people busted in the borough, 128 have open criminal court cases, while 40 juvenile defendants had their cases moved to family court, NBC found.

Sources in the DA’s offices insisted that in many of the cases, the evidence was not strong enough to secure a conviction.

They had videos of these people!!! They couldn’t get evidence on hundreds of people?

Currently, there are shootings, beatings, slashings all over the city at any time of day. It’s anarchy here. Stay away for your safety.

