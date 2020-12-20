Mayoral hopeful wants to track us with vaccine bar codes so we can move freely

Former presidential candidate and potential New York City mayor — he says he’ll run — Andrew Yang — wants to assign a bar code to us when we get the vaccine. He doesn’t see how we can have all these people at events otherwise.

He’s such an Orwellian control freak. Americans have to start rebelling. These bottom-feeding politicians and celebrities love this power way too much.

Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated – like a bar code they can download to their phone? There ought to be. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

SOME RESPONSES TO MR. YANG, AMERICA’S FAVORITE MEME

Tough to have mass gatherings like concerts or ballgames without either mass adoption of the vaccine or a means of signaling. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

I’ve been tested at a photo shoot or interview and gotten a bracelet showing I was negative. Then we could interact more freely. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

Get out. Go to CHINA. — Mom M Dr Mangoz StopTheSteal (@MMangoz) December 19, 2020

This is Nazi talk Andrew. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 18, 2020

We’re talking about a virus that has a 99% plus survival rate…The left lives throwing the word “dictator” & “fascist” around…But in the end they are the ones, historically who always fall for the actual dictators. — August West (@freestaterevolt) December 19, 2020