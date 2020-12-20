Mayoral hopeful wants to track us with vaccine bar codes so we can move freely

M. Dowling
Former presidential candidate and potential New York City mayor — he says he’ll run — Andrew Yang — wants to assign a bar code to us when we get the vaccine.  He doesn’t see how we can have all these people at events otherwise.

He’s such an Orwellian control freak. Americans have to start rebelling. These bottom-feeding politicians and celebrities love this power way too much.

Laura Ingraham dealt with the Chinese Communist menace on her show. You might want to  watch this if you missed it:
