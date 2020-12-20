NYC restaurant owners ban Cuomo from eating in their establishments – forever

Governor Andrew Cuomo has destroyed restaurants in New York, especially New York City, with his arbitrary lockdown fiats. Some of those same restaurant owners got together and came up with a plan to shut him down. He isn’t allowed to eat in their restaurants — ever.

According to The Coney Island Blog, the beleaguered restaurant owners city-wide are permanently banning New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo from setting foot into their establishments.

According to bar owner Larry Baird “ He can eat at some shitty roadside diner outside of Albany but he will not be served anywhere in New York City, known universally as the world’s greatest dining destination! If he has to use the restroom he can go pee on my street-corner! That’s what he wants anyway!”

It started with the Facebook group “NYC Restaurants Open.”

“He can dine at Gracie Mansion if he wants hospitality in Manhattan,” one member wrote. “He ain’t getting it here!”

What a great idea!

Now they need to add Bill de Blasio to the list.

Janice Dean loved it. Her beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law were two of the elderly people that Cuomo sent to their deaths in nursing homes while he had a near-empty hospital Navy ship and Javitts Center.

There’s a few other governors that should get the same “service” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 19, 2020