Elon Musk Does It Again – Making Twitter Fun Again

#AOCLovesElon is trending on Twitter since she tweeted about all the hate crimes exploding because Elon Musk wants to restore the 1st Amendment on Twitter. Who knew? We haven’t seen a one.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” she tweeted about Elon Musk.

Elon joked back, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

AOC wants to date him.

Mr. Musk is referencing AOC’s penchant for accusing Republican men who disagree with her of wanting to date her.

He’s very funny.

