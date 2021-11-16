Mayorkas Doesn’t Know If Giving Illegals $450K Encourages Illegal Immigration

That Testimony Is False… You Know You’re Under Oath.
~ Senator Cruz to DHS Secretary Mayorkas
DHS Secretary Mayorkas was grilled at a hearing today, but there were no answers to any of the worthwhile questions.
Biden and his clowns are weakening our national security by outrageously, forcing Border Patrol agents to get vaccinated while not demanding it of illegal aliens pouring into our country. Mayorkas had nothing worthwhile to say about that.
Mayorkas lied and said the great majority of illegal aliens released under catch and release show up in court. Senator Cruz read off the stats from Axios — 13% show up.
Senator Cruz asked Mayorkas about making millionaires out of illegal aliens who were allegedly separated at the border. Mayorkas said it’s not his understanding. He doesn’t know anything about illegal aliens getting $450K if they were separated at the border. Mayorkas is the one being sued.
Cruz asked Mayorkas if he feels that giving millions of dollars to illegal aliens encourages more illegal immigration. Mayorkas wouldn’t answer.
Watch:
Lying under oath is part of the any means justifies the ends of burning it all down better and the Fundamental Transformation into Bidenville shanty gulags.
Comrade kommissar Mayorakas is a fellow traveler true believer who will make sure that whiteys are strangers in a strange land.
Forward! Yes we can.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas has a Prime Constitutional duty under Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution, and that is to protect the Nation’s Borders. It has noting to do with the Congress or Immigration Law. Immigration is through an established port of entry. Secretary Mayorkas has wantonly failed in this duty and should be removed for Malfeasance. Why do we not remove and jail Bureaucrats for Wanton Malfeasance? Public Officials are not Nobles and Presidents are not Kings who rule by decree.
Article IV, Section 4
The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.