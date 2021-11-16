Mayorkas Doesn’t Know If Giving Illegals $450K Encourages Illegal Immigration

















That Testimony Is False… You Know You’re Under Oath.

~ Senator Cruz to DHS Secretary Mayorkas

DHS Secretary Mayorkas was grilled at a hearing today, but there were no answers to any of the worthwhile questions.

Biden and his clowns are weakening our national security by outrageously, forcing Border Patrol agents to get vaccinated while not demanding it of illegal aliens pouring into our country. Mayorkas had nothing worthwhile to say about that.

Mayorkas lied and said the great majority of illegal aliens released under catch and release show up in court. Senator Cruz read off the stats from Axios — 13% show up.

Senator Cruz asked Mayorkas about making millionaires out of illegal aliens who were allegedly separated at the border. Mayorkas said it’s not his understanding. He doesn’t know anything about illegal aliens getting $450K if they were separated at the border. Mayorkas is the one being sued.

Cruz asked Mayorkas if he feels that giving millions of dollars to illegal aliens encourages more illegal immigration. Mayorkas wouldn’t answer.

Watch:

Related















