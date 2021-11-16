Explosive! AG Garland Lied -FBI Is Using Counterterrorism Tools to Investigate Parents

















Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland mobilized the FBI Counterterrorism Division to investigate, track, and tag parents after the NSBA Domestic Terrorism Letter was sent.

Garland lied about this under oath, and he needs to be prosecuted. Weaponizing the DoJ to go after parents that radical Democrats want silenced is not American. It’s the corrupt politicization of public schools.

A “whistleblower” has come forward to provide chilling documentation of the FBI’s counterterrorism operations to the House Judiciary Committee. The FBI email was sent the day the AG evidently lied before Congress.

Garland was looking for a way to tag parents as threats and then find “federal nexus.”

We also know that the DoJ and National School Board Association colluded and plotted this weaponization of education.

This is the letter that the whistleblower gave to the House Judiciary Committee and it is shocking:

A letter from the House Judiciary Committee to Attorney General Merrick Garland signed by Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will blow your mind. You can read it in full below, but in part, it states:

“Last month, during your testimony before the Judiciary Committee, you testified that the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation were not using federal counterterrorism tools to target concerned parents at local school board meetings,” the letter states.

“We are now in receipt of a protected disclosure from a Department whistleblower showing that the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division is compiling and categorizing threat assessments related to parents, including a document directing FBI personnel to use a specific ‘threat tag’ to track potential investigations,” the letter added. “This new information calls into question the accuracy and completeness of your sworn testimony.”

“On October 21, 2021, you testified that the Department and its components were not using counterterrorism statutes and resources to target concerned parents at school board meetings,” the letter goes on. “Specifically, you testified that you could not ‘imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor… a circumstance where they would be labaled as domestic terrorists.”

“You also testified: ‘I do not think that parents getting angry at school boards for whatever reason constitute domestic terrorism. It’s not even a close question’.”

“Later in the hearing, however, you were questioned about the Department’s press release touting the inclusion of the National Security Division—the Departmental component responsible for enforcing federal terrorism laws, including the Patriot Act—in a task force you created to ‘address the rising criminal conduct directed toward school personnel’.” You appeared surprised to learn about the National Security Division’s involvement in the task force, but you avoided a direct answer to the question and offered no clarification of explanation for the National Security Division’s role in the task force.”

“We have not received a disclosure from a Department whistleblower calling into question the accuracy and completeness of your testimony,” the letter continues. “The whistleblower provided an FBI email dated October 20—the day before your testimony—and sent ‘on behalf of’ the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Division and the Assistant Director for the Criminal Division.”

“The email, which is enclosed, referenced your October 4 directive to the FBI to address school board threats and notified FBI personnel about a new ‘threat tag’ created by the Counterterrorism and Criminal Divisions,” the letter states. “The email directed FBI personnel to apply this new threat tag to all ‘investigations and assessments of threats specifically directed against school board administrators, board members, teachers and staff’.”

“The email articulated the purpose as ‘scop[ing] this threat on a national level and provid[ing] an opportunity for comprehensive analysis of the threat picture for effective engagement with law enforcement partners at all levels,” the letter said. The email is shown below.

“This disclosure provides specific evidence that federal law enforcement operationalized counterterrorism tools at the behest of a left-wing special interest group against concerned parents,” the letter continued. “We know from public reporting that the National School Boards Association coordinated with the White House prior to sending a letter dated September 29 to President Biden labeleing parents as domestic terrorists and urging the Justice Department to use federal tools—including the Patriot Act—to target parents. Just five days later, on October 4, you issued a memorandum directing the FBI and other Departmental components to address a purported ‘disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence’ at school board meetings’.”

“As the whistleblower’s disclosure shows, the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division quickly effectuated your directive,” the letter adds. “The FBI’s actions were an entirely foreseeable—and perhaps intended—result of your October 4 memorandum.”

The House Judiciary Committee letter than invited the Attorney general to “amend your testimony as to whether the Department or any of its components has used or is using counterterrorism resources or tools for the purpose of investigating, tracking, or prosecuting threats relating to school board meetings.”

The letter demanded the DoJ comply with the request for information and not seek retribution against whistleblowers.

