Mayorkas: “Preposterous” to Say the Law Deliberately Let Illegals In to Vote

M DOWLING
There is no end to clown news today. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has joined Biden-Harris in opening our borders and welcoming in millions of anonymous foreigners, said it’s “preposterous” to think it was done deliberately so they could vote.

He must think people are awfully stupid. It seems to work for him. Nothing happens to him when he lies to Congress and gets impeached. He and the rest of his cronies are responsible for the rapes, thievery, and murders by some of these illegals. None of it matters, which is why he was so smug when impeached and said it won’t matter. It didn’t.

The people who opened our borders and permanently altered this country are traitors, and no one is doing a thing about it, but Donald Trump says he will.

The border is secure:

The United States will likely never be the same. We have a shot at saving America with Donald Trump.


