Mayorkas to [anti-commie] Cubans: “you will not come to the United States”

















People fleeing the oppressive communist regime in Cuba who make it to our shore in Florida will not be welcomed. However, hundreds of thousands of unvetted people from all over the world are pouring through our open borders each month. Obama’s and Soros’s hands are all over this.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Cuban (communist?) claims he stands with the Cuban people. He must mean the communist Cubans.

THE MAYORKAS THREAT

People fleeing Cuba and Haiti by boat will not be allowed to enter the U.S., even if they demonstrate fear of being persecuted or tortured in their home countries, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned on Tuesday.

It seems he suddenly cares about the safety of people coming in illegally — but only Cubans and Haitians.

“Allow me to be clear: if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,” Mayorkas said, highlighting the dangers of traversing the Caribbean Sea and the Florida Straits by boat, CBS News reported.

[But crossing the desert in 90 degree plus weather is fine.]

Mayorkas said those trying to reach the U.S. by sea will be intercepted by the Coast Guard and immediately returned to their home countries. Even if asylum-seekers manage to get interviews with U.S. officials, Mayorkas added, they will not be permitted to set foot on U.S. soil, regardless of the outcome of their screenings.

“If individuals make, establish a well-founded fear of persecution or torture, they are referred to third countries for resettlement,” Mayorkas said. “They will not enter the United States.”

Most Cuban Americans identify as Republicans. Could that be the issue?

Watch:

DHS Sec Alejandro Mayorkas’ fam fled Cuba during the communist revolution. Sickening that he is denying others the opportunity that was presented to him when he was a kid. I can only imagine the betrayal that his fellow Cuban-Americans feel. https://t.co/EvSw1iurjR — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) July 14, 2021

Related















