DHS Secretary provably lied, saying there is no crisis at the border

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters in a Monday press briefing that there is not a crisis at the border, despite the hundreds of illegal and unaccompanied migrant children flooding into the United States from Central America, The Federalist wrote,

It’s actually thousands.

Mayorkas claimed that under the previous administration, “no planning had been done to protect frontline personnel of U.S. Customs and Border Protection” among others, including “individuals coming to our border. It takes time to build out of the depths of cruelty that the administration before us established.”

Mayorkas even told the cartels to not bring the aliens in right now, but rather you can in a few weeks.

Stephen Miller explained how the Trump administration stopped the crisis during an interview last night on Tucker. People are getting hurt every day. We just saw an SUV crash in California that killed 13 and Miller explained how that happened.

The cartels drop huge numbers of families or children in one location to distract agents from the drugs they pour in elsewhere, he said. He gave more shocking details, including about gangs, in this next clip. It is so dangerous.

Even some Democrats are starting to worry about the administration’s immigration policy, especially since they are not tested for COV.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX warned against easing up on illegal aliens, pointing to the effect on Texans, local hospitals, and the concerns about spreading the Wuhan coronavirus. He said he was concerned about trying to efforts to satisfy people on the left, but “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar said to Axios.

The Biden team stopped the use of an emergency health order that had allowed the Trump administration to quickly expel migrant children who crossed the border. That of course has the effect of encouraging more to come. Cuellar urged Biden to reinstitute Trump’s health order to protect the border area. He said smugglers were going to market Biden’s words to encourage more to come.

Cuellar said there was also a concern about illegal aliens coming in without getting a Wuhan coronavirus test first. Cuellar pointed out the logical contradiction of shutting down legal cross-border traffic that is harming businesses and people but then allowing this to go on. He explained that many local businesses depend on Mexican shoppers for 50% to 75% of their sales.

There is no science or logic in what Biden is doing. It’s only about furthering his socialist/communist agenda. Nothing more, and Americans be damned. He’s replacing us with a more pliable population..

