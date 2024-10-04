Mayorkas’s FEMA Reaches a New Low

As volunteers reported days ago, FEMA confiscates goods collected by volunteers and emergency workers and gives them out as if they acquired the goods with FEMA funds.

Government corruption knows no bounds.

Elon Musk reported from the ground:

North Carolina FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!

Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks, and outpour it has saved many lives.

The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments seizing goods and services locally, and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough.”

Nick Sortor added, “Moreover, they’re claiming the Starlinks that I’ve personally delivered as ones THEY’VE delivered. They’re just running PR for the regime and lying the entire way.”

These reports have gone on for days. Mayorkas’s FEMA is repugnant to anyone with any morals.

We don’t know what Biden and Harris know, but would it matter? They’re bumbling figureheads.

They are white collar looters.

If you are wondering why citizens are being turned away that are coming to help NC and TN – you'll want to hear my experience as someone who has been doing this as a private citizen for almost a decade. I was able to get into, and out of Asheville. We brought food, water, fuel… pic.twitter.com/EO5NJRdTEN — Ryan Tyre (@ryantyre) October 2, 2024