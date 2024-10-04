Whistleblowers: FEMA Misappropriated Funds, Not Deploying 1st Responders

According to Congressman Matt Gaetz, FEMA whistleblowers have come forward alleging that the agency misappropriated funds after Helene and withheld pre-disaster aid. Additionally, first responders and service members have been waiting in hotels without deployment orders.

Matt Gaetz wrote on X, “For context, FEMA redirected $1.4 BILLION of taxpayer funds over the past two years to illegal aliens due to Border Czar Kamala Harris’ open-border policies.

Sec. Mayorkas now says the agency doesn’t “have enough funds” for hurricane season. Today, I sent a letter to Mayorkas demanding answers on whether FEMA misappropriated taxpayer funds in the Disaster Relief Fund to be used on non-disaster-relief programs for illegal aliens.

Gaetz linked to the Daily Mail article outlining the letter. There are multiple whistleblowers, and “hundreds if not thousands” of first responders and service members have been “without deployment orders,” with some waiting around in hotels while others “have sat idle” as Americans throughout the southeast are in dire need.

There is little question they’ve misappropriated funds.

Over the last two years, FEMA has handed out more than $1 billion taxpayer dollars to support illegal migrants with housing specifically.

We need the House to order them to account for the money and stop what they do. So far, Gaetz is on it. The House is fully and solely in charge of appropriations and they need to act like it.

The Gaetz letter:

THE RESPONSE TO THE SEVERITY OF THE STORY IS OUT OF PROPORTION TO THE GOVERNMENT EFFORT TO SAVE PEOPLE

