McAuliffe Didn’t Tell the Truth About CRT Taught in VA Public Schools

















Critical Race Theory is a Marxist, anti-American theory originating with Marxist Professor Derrick Bell. As with Karl Marx’s theories, it paints whites as oppressors and minorities as the oppressed. In CRT, everyone is judged by the color of his/her skin. There is no such thing as equality of opportunity. In CRT, everyone must have the same outcomes regardless of effort, talent, commitment. It’s an evil, godless view of life. It is being taught in Virginia Public Schools.

Far-Left Terry McAuliffe Calls It a “Right-Wing Conspiracy

Terry McAuliffe has continuing said during the campaign for governor that Virginia does not teach the Marxist, racist theory Critical Race Theory.

“It’s a dog whistle,” McAuliffe, a former governor, told WAVY TV 10 on Oct. 7. “It’s racial. It’s division. And it’s used by Glenn Youngkin and others … to divide people.”

“It’s not taught here in Virginia,” he said repeatedly through the interview and again during an Oct. 10 CNN appearance.

“This is a made-up – This is a Trump, Betsy DeVos, Glenn Youngkin plan to divide people,” McAuliffe said during the interview on “State of the Union.”

He previously said claims that critical race theory was being taught in Virginia schools was a “right-wing conspiracy,” Fox News reported in June.

Well, That’s Not True

However, The phrase “Critical Race Theory” appears on the Virginia Department of Education website.

On the Virginia Department of Education website, several examples of the department promoting Critical Race Theory can be found, including a presentation from 2015, when Terry McAullife was governor, that encourages teachers to “embrace Critical Race Theory” in “order to re-engineer attitudes and belief systems.”

A superintendent memo 050-19 can be found on the site from February 2019 promoting both Critical Race Theory and the idea of “white fragility.”

Also in 2019, under Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane sent a memo to Virginia public schools endorsing “Foundations of Critical Race Theory in Education,” as an important “tool” that can “further spur developments in education.”

The Virginia DOE Promotes CRT

Virginia’s Department of Education is promoting a book that says “teachers must embrace theories such as critical race theory.”

The department’s website provides resources for its equity initiatives, which includes a tab titled “What We Are Reading.” The list recommends the racist anti-racist works of radical CRTers Ibram X. Kendi and Bettina Love.

Love wrote in “We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom”: “Lastly, teachers must embrace theories such as critical race theory, settler colonialism, Black feminism, dis/ability, critical race studies, and other critical theories, that have the ability to interrogate anti-Blackness …”

The book was sixth on the Virginia department’s list and was also promoted in a March 2020 newsletter.

Christopher Rufo Unraveled the McAuliffe Deceit

In 2015, then-Governor McAuliffe’s Department of Education instructed Virginia public schools to “embrace critical race theory” in order to “re-engineer attitudes and belief systems.” They explicitly endorse CRT—he can’t wiggle out of this one with word games. pic.twitter.com/aLV4LGYFZJ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 30, 2021

Right now, on its website, the Virginia Department of Education recommends “Critical Race Theory in Education” as a “best practice” and derives its definitions of “racism,” “white supremacy,” and “education equity” explicitly from “critical race theory.” pic.twitter.com/QVSJVpju2A — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 30, 2021

McAuliffe is playing a linguistic shell game to obfuscate about critical race theory. But the reality is that Virginia Department of Education promotes all of the *concepts* of critical race theory: “systemic racism,” “white supremacy,” “white privilege,” “white fragility,” etc. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 30, 2021

I’ve included the full documentation on critical race theory in Virginia public schools here.https://t.co/53HenbG65y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 30, 2021

