Alec Baldwin, Still Distraught, Speaks with a Reporter Trailing Him

















Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, and their children were followed by a reporter while they were driving. Baldwin stopped and told the reporter he couldn’t talk about the case, although he did in a roundabout way. He is also still distraught. His wife tried to be protective and was angry.

Baldwin told the reporter he would speak with him if he’d stop following them. His children are in the car crying, Baldwin said.

It’s an interesting segment.

The investigation into Halyna Hutchins’s death is a criminal investigation.

The set armorer and assistant director could be charged. Baldwin shot the gun but it’s not clear what his criminal liability is, although he will be civilly liable.

He mentions Ms. Hutchins family here:

