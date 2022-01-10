McCabe Threatens Conservatives, Calls for Feds to Surveil the Mainstream

Last Thursday the University of Chicago invited former deputy FBI coup director Andrew McCabe to join a panel of left-wing partisans to discuss the Jan 6 “insurrection.”

As The Federalist reported, McCabe was fired for lying to officials four times. He leaked Top Secret information about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation and then lied about it under oath. He also participated in spying on the Donald Trump campaign using the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act illicitly. He used the obviously fraudulent dossier to get the warrant.

This is the man the University of Chicago called in to discuss the integrity of “democracy” in America Thursday evening.

CONSERVATIVES ARE THE ISLAMIC CALIPHATE

During the discussion, McCabe compared conservatives to members of the Islamic Caliphate: “I can tell you from my perspective of spending a lot of time focused on the radicalization of international terrorists and Islamic extremist and extremists of all stripes… is that this group shares many of the same characteristics of those groups that we’ve seen radicalized along entirely different ideological lines,” he said.

He equated conservatives who share information [like Grandma on Facebook] to the “mass radicalization” of jihadists.

McCabe, a confused individual, then went on to threaten the upset parents at school board meetings.

“Political violence [is] not just confined to the Capitol,” McCabe asserted. “It’s going on in school boards around the country. It’s going on in local elections. It’s happening, you know, even to health-care workers.” According to this politically protected former FBI no. 2, the “political violence” occurring recently at school board meetings and during local elections is a “very diverse and challenging threat picture.”

Parents who complain about Marxist CRT taught to their children are being called “domestic terrorists” by the National School Board Association and our Attorney General Merrick Garland. Garland never took it back.

Democrats, in general, are branding parents who oppose child mask mandates and racist critical race theory indoctrination as “domestic terrorists.”

We are sooo far beyond rioters at the Capitol.

“I’m fairly confident,” McCabe said, “[that] the FBI [and other agencies] have reallocated resources and repositioned some of their counterterrorism focus to increase their focus on right-wing extremism and domestic violent extremists. And I think that’s obviously a good idea.”

MCCABE WANTS TO GO AFTER THE MAINSTREAM AND HE’S SURE THE FBI IS DOING IT ALREADY

McCabe stated that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FBI need to stop merely focusing on the “fringes of the right-wing movement,” in order to “catch this threat” of the “right.”

“Are you going to catch this threat if your focus is only on the traditional, right-wing extremist, those groups that we know about, the quote-unquote, fringes of the right-wing movement?” asked McCabe. “And I think the answer to that is no.”

“It’s entirely possible that when the intelligence community and the law enforcement community looks out across this mainstream,” McCabe continued, “they didn’t assume [on January 6] that that group of people — business owners, white people from the suburbs, educated, employed — presented a threat of violence, and now we know very clearly that they do.”

He wants to ignore that pesky constitution and grant more power to the feds to spy on and punish “extremists” with federal penalties. Extremists are conservatives in his deranged mind.

This person would have made a good Himmler.

READ MORE AT THE FEDERALIST. THERE’S A LOT MORE.

