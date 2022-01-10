CNN’s Brian Stelter Says the CDC Has Turned into a “Punchline”

CNN propagandist Brian Stelter slammed the Biden administration for its CDC messaging failures.

On Sunday, during a panel discussion on Reliable Sources, sanctimonious Brian Stelter discussed an interview NBC’s Savannah Guthrie held with CDC director Rochelle Walensky several days before. Guthrie had asked about the online mockery the CDC has been getting for their endless flip-flopping.

Stelter opined that Guthrie was “very much in touch with the public” during the interview because she recognizes that “the CDC has turned into a punchline.”

“It’s so sad, but it’s true, The CDC has turned into a punchline,” Stelter said. Noting that Guthrie called out the CDC’s “credibility crisis,” Stelter asked Darcy if part of the problem is people ignoring the “mixed messages” they hear from the CDC, Mediaite reported.

“That’s exactly right,” Darcy said. “We’re supposed to be getting information to these people, so when we’re messaging towards a very small group of people who are maybe taking the pandemic far more seriously than the average person, I think we’re not doing our jobs as effectively as we should be doing. I think we need to generalize the message.”

They are not doing their job effectively – true. It was obvious from the beginning that the CDC refused to look at the evidence of overcounting and the counting of people who had co-morbidities and COVID. Then the Democrats paid hospitals more for COVID deaths.

CNN’s pathetic. They will need more than one mea culpa.

It’s ironic hearing a couple of dishonest ‘reporters’ slam anyone. It’s good that they finally told the truth about something, but let’s hope they start looking inward a bit more.

Having said that, yes, the CDC is a punchline. Personally, I don’t believe it’s incompetence. They knew exactly what they were doing and they did it for political reasons. Meanwhile, did people die over their ‘misinformation’? And what about the people who received nothing much in the way of treatment because it was vaccines all the time. And all these destructive mandates that hurt people, seriously hurt people, will anyone be accountable?

