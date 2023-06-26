Putin Calls the Wagner Rebels ‘Traitors’

This is what Russian President Putin told his people today after an emergency meeting with his defense ministers. Whether it’s a coup or a weak rebellion, you decide.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian People

Translated from Russian, published in Ria Novosti

“I thank those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group who made the only right decision – they did not commit fratricidal bloodshed; they stopped at the last line. Today you have the opportunity to continue serving Russia by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies or return to their relatives and friends. Whoever wants to can go to Belarus.

The promise I made will be fulfilled.

I repeat, the choice is up to each of you, but I am sure it will be the choice of Russian soldiers who have realized their tragic mistake,” the head of state said. He noted that the vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group are Russian patriots, devoted to their people and state, who proved this with their courage on the battlefield, liberating the Donbass and Novorossia. They tried to “use them in the dark” against their brothers in arms, Putin pointed out.

“Therefore, from the very beginning of the events, on my direct instructions, steps were taken to avoid big bloodshed,” the president stressed.

The head of state noted that it took time.

“Including to give those who made a mistake a chance to think, to understand that their actions are strongly rejected by society, and what tragic, devastating consequences for Russia, for our state, the adventure into which they were dragged, leads,” Putin said.

The head of state said that from the very beginning of the rebellion, the authorities immediately took all the necessary decisions to neutralize the threat that had arisen to protect the constitutional order, the life, and the security of Russians.

“An armed rebellion would have been suppressed in any case,” the head of state stressed.

According to him, the organizers of the rebellion, “despite the loss of adequacy,” understood this.

“All of them understood, among other things, that they went to criminal actions to split and weaken the country, which is now confronting a colossal external threat, unprecedented pressure from outside, when our comrades die at the front with the words “not a step back!” the Russian president said.

“But the organizers of the rebellion betrayed their country and those involved in the crime, tricking them into dying and inciting them to shoot their fellow citizens,” Putin said.

“This is exactly the outcome – fratricide – that the enemies of Russia wanted: neo-Nazis in Kiev, and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other, to kill military personnel and civilians, so that in the end Russia would lose, and our society split, choked in bloody civil strife,” the head of state stressed.

He noted that Moscow’s opponents “rubbed their hands, dreaming of taking revenge for their failures at the front and during the so-called counter-offensive, but miscalculated.”

“I thank all our servicemen, law enforcement officers, and special services who got in the way of the rebels and remained faithful to their duty, oath, and their people. The courage and self-sacrifice of the fallen hero pilots saved Russia from tragic, devastating consequences,” Putin said.

The President thanked the Russians for their endurance, solidarity, and patriotism, which showed that any blackmail and turmoil are doomed to failure.

“The highest consolidation of society, executive and legislative power at all levels was shown. A firm, unambiguous position in support of the constitutional order was taken by public organizations, religious denominations, leading political parties, in fact, the entire Russian society. Everyone was united and rallied by the main thing – responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland”, the head of state pointed out.

Putin also expressed gratitude to the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, for his efforts and contribution to the peaceful resolution of the situation.

“But, I repeat, it was the patriotic mood of the citizens, the consolidation of the entire Russian society that played a decisive role these days. This support allowed us to overcome the most difficult trials for our Motherland together. Thank you for this. Thank you,” the head of state concluded.

