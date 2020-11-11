McCarthy doesn’t think Pelosi has the votes to regain her Speakership

Newsmax report: The House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy believes Nancy Pelosi won’t have the votes to retain the House Speaker post.

It could happen since some Democrats are angry. Instead of adding 15 to 20 seats, they lost 7 seats and perhaps more. They also didn’t take one statehouse.

Cheri Bustos is out as the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Two congressmen already said they would run for the post because it is an important, high-level position.

House leader McCarthy explained his reasoning, “To become Speaker, you have to have 218 votes on the floor. When Pelosi went up for that vote two years ago, there were 15 Democrats who voted against her. Ten of those Democrats will be coming to Congress. Those 10 vote against her again, she will not be Speaker of the House.”

“We are close enough now that we can control the floor with a few Democrats joining with us. I think it’s better for America the sooner a Republican becomes Speaker.”

The only problem is, what’s the alternative? Do we get a Speaker who is further left and even less likely to reach across the aisle?

There is currently a battle among the House Democrats. One side doesn’t want to become full-fledged socialists, or, at least, they don’t want to say they are.