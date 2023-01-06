McCarthy Loses 10th Round, He Refused Votes on a Balanced Budget, Border Plan, Fair Tax Act, Term Limits

Kevin McCarthy lost a vote in the 9th and 10th rounds. McCarthy has promised to go to endless votes. If he had any decency, he’d pull out.

They will go to an 11th round.

THIS IS WHAT MCCARTHY REFUSED

The House Freedom Caucus members asked McCarthy to hold votes on a balanced budget, the Fair Tax Act, the Texas Border Plan, and term limits for members of Congress, but “he refused,” Rep. Scott Perry said in a statement.

Perry also said: “We requested transparent, accountable votes on individual earmarks that would require two-thirds support to pass and to ensure that all amendments to cut spending would be allowed floor consideration. He dismissed it.”

“Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be speaker of the House. He rejected it,” Perry’s statement concluded.

“We’re not empowering certain members over others,” he said.

Perry said he could have been Speaker if he had agreed.

Media is reporting that McCarthy has offered tremendous concessions, but the truth is any of the concessions could be waved away at will.

JIM JORDAN MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN THE SPEAKERSHIP

A high-ranking staffer on Capitol Hill told National File that Freedom Caucus Rep. Jim Jordan rejected a request from Kevin McCarthy and members of the GOP establishment to promise not to accept a nomination for the Speakership. Jordan refused, indicating his receptiveness to the speakership, even as he voted to nominate McCarthy.

If that’s true, it’s not normal. Acting like thugs is not the way we’ve done business in America. Something is very wrong here. Nothing about this is normal. Why isn’t McCarthy dropping out? Why did McConnell take away the House’s leverage? There is much more here than meets here.

I don’t know if I believe this story. Jim Jordan sounded fairly definite about not wanting the job.

These politicians, with a few exceptions, do not represent us.

It’s interesting how the New York Times supports Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Thursday lost the 10th vote for the speakership, even after offering concessions to hard-right Republicans. Follow latest updates. https://t.co/CDQJYfxCQj pic.twitter.com/TDVxnq8GxF — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 5, 2023

