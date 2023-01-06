There Might Be a Deal for McCarthy to Become Speaker, or Not

Big news out of the legacy media. There might be a deal today, or maybe not. There was an agreement last night, but it has to be reviewed.
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), one of 20 House Republicans who voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker, expects a written offer between McCarthy and his opponents to be completed Thursday night, Punchbowl News reported. He doesn’t think the deal is closed, however.
Allegedly, the 20 rebels got everything they wanted. That’s according to left-wing media and Fox.
THE DEAL IS NIGH
Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman reported that a deal between McCarthy and his opponents “is close.” Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) have reportedly been leading negotiations with McCarthy.
/2 Norman says there’s an agreement in writing as he heads into Emmer’s office. He’s been asked to look at it
— John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 5, 2023
Sherman said the GOP believe they’re reaching a tipping point. A big bloc either moves, or may stall permanently.
McCarthy backers, Reps McHenry, Hill, Westerman, Grave, Jordan, and Reschenthaler, are negotiating with Reps. Roy, Perry, and Donalds, among others.
The breakthrough reports about a deal being on the table to secure McCarthy’s speakership come amid a long day of negotiations, concessions, and multiple failed Speaker votes.
Sherman said they’re waiting for a call where the larger conference agrees to the terms. The call hasn’t come yet.
Jordan said he hoped this will do it, but “we’ll see.”
THE PROBLEM OF MAKING A DEAL WITH KEVIN
The problem with McCarthy is he’s no conservative and has repeatedly supported Democrats. McCarthy passed every funding bill with Democrat support; voted for vax mandates for the military; $100B for Ukraine; used Medicare to fund the USPS; drafted women; J6 Committee; DC as the 51st State; amnesty for DACA; and more. If he becomes Speaker, he better cough up a lot of concessions.
IT’S NOT A DEAL, BUT ROUND ONE?
However, Rep. Ralph Norman said they have to review the framework. “This is round one” and “we still have a ways to go.” He said they will probably go through the weekend to finalize the deal.
Scott Perry tweeted late Thursday that they need time to assess. “We’re at a Reagan moment ”trust but verify.'” “The devil is in the details, and we’ll take our time to ensure it’s right, not easy. One way or another, the status quo must go.”
There is another problem. Some Republican members are out of town today.
Here are the 20 holdouts that Dan Crenshaw thinks are “terrorists” and “enemies”. By the way, Crenshaw will chair the Homeland Security committee under McCarthy.
Andy Biggs (AZ), Dan Bishop (NC), Lauren Boebert (CO), Michael Cloud (TX), Andrew Clyde (GA), Matt Gaetz (FL), Bob Good (VA), Paul Gosar (AZ), Andy Harris (MD), Mary Miller (IL), Ralph Norman (SC), Scott Perry (PA), Matt Rosendale (MT), Chip Roy (TX), Byron Donalds (FL). Included in the twenty are newly-elected representatives Josh Brecheen (OK), Eli Crane (AZ), Andy Ogles (TN), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), Keith Self (TX).
McCarthy and his followers are Liberal Communist Swamp Creatures without backbones. They are for the most part Anti-Trumpers while over 75% of Republicans are American First Patriots who support the Conservatives and President Trump. According to the voting, by the Numbers, 90% of House Republicans are out of step with the super majority of Republican voters. They simply don’t represent us, they represent themselves and Big Government!
The reason that the Red Tsunami didn’t take place was because McConnell and McCarthy worked behind the scenes on their and the Deep State’s benefit because the US Government is now one of the most corrupt governments on the Planet. People need to take notice as to who they are voting for because they are being conned. The Fact that the voting process is corrupt makes things worse. It’s clear that McCarthy didn’t have the votes inline to be Speaker on the first Ballot which shows us that he isn’t much of a Leader. The fact that we have gone beyond 10 Ballots tells us that he is seen as untrustworthy by the Conservatives. Making back door deals should be off limits. We are here because McCarthy has made a lot of promises to the 200, many of those promises can’t be kept. EVERY promise he has made needs to be on the table in public. If that would happen, I suspect his support will collapse because he has most likely over promised.
Republican Leadership in the House is seen as Incompetent and Corrupt. The Speaker MUST come from outside of the Present Leadership. You can’t tell me that with over 200 people not in Leadership that there isn’t one Honorable Patriot who can be a great Speaker. Though looking at how the 200 voted for McCarthy, it appears the most of the Republican House is playing insider games and that makes them look really Corrupt. What if State AGs started investigating US Representatives? What would they find? I suspect a lot of Corruption, mostly Bribery, and Money Laundering that could be prosecuted under States Law. The Swamp is not going to hold itself accountable, so the States must. Technically, the State that is represented doesn’t have to indict these criminals, if a businessman in their State bribed a Congressmen from another State, they are both part of the Conspiracy. Some States may even have Insider Trading Laws and Fair Trading Laws that are being violated. What about Laws Protecting Free Speech? How many Politicians asked Twitter to Suppress Speech? The State AGs also need to look into the Actions of Lobbyist – I suspect a lot of criminal activity there. A lot of Jobs, School Scholarships, Land Deals, Etc. are “laundered” through Lobbyist.
The “deal” supposedly does not include an agreement to investigate the Bidens. That flaw makes it a bad deal.
If McCarthy makes a deal with the 20 terrorists (sarc), he already knows out to get our of it! That’s what serpents do!
Why do I have this increasingly sick feeling that of the twenty holdouts, sixteen will finally cave?
The people don’t want more of the same, McCarthy.
Among all the other issues, the most basic and important is that Mc is not trustworthy.