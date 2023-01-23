McCarthy to Visit Taiwan in a “Diplomatic Showdown”

According to left-wing reporter Jake Sherman, the Pentagon is in the early stages of planning for Speaker Kevin McCarthy to travel abroad. The visit will include Taiwan, and it’s meant as a showdown.

Biden administration officials anticipate McCarthy will visit the democratic island nation sometime in the spring.

House Republicans want to counter China. Personally, I’d rather see them find ways to stop relying on China for essentials, like medicine and semiconductors. But, what do I know?

Planning a McCarthy trip to Taiwan would be a herculean effort for the Pentagon. Since it antagonizes Beijing, they will need a lot of security.

When former Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled there last year, China ramped up its military drills near the island as an intimidation tactic as they ranted against the visit.

McCarthy was supportive of the visit at that time. It’s a diplomatic showdown. It’s unclear how this helps.

Congress has already boosted security assistance to Taiwan as part of the annual defense policy bill, and the White House has asked for approval of billions of dollars worth of weapons sales. This is all intended to deter a potential invasion by China’s military.

The Pentagon and McCarthy’s office declined to comment on this report.

To be realistic, there is no way Taipei could defend itself. So far, the Maoists on the mainland are content with infiltrating Taiwan and incrementally turning the people into Maoists.

