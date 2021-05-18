McCarthy will NOT support ‘bipartisan’ 9/11 commission of the 1-6 riot



















Kevin McCarthy will NOT support a bipartisan commission probing the Capitol riot that Democrats and their media are pretending was an insurrection.

According to The Hill, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said he will not support bipartisan legislation for the 9/11-style commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

This came after the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee John Katko agreed to create a commission with his fellow Democrat, partisan Bennie Thompson Jr, making the commission bipartisan.

McCarthy said he could not support the legislation because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “refused to negotiate in good faith” on the parameters of the commission and because Democrats’ “renewed focus” does not include the “political violence” in American cities, the 2017 shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice or the fatal attack on Capitol Police on April 2.

“The presence of this political violence in American society cannot be tolerated and it cannot be overlooked,” McCarthy wrote.

“I have communicated this to our Democrat colleagues for months and its omission is deeply concerning,” he added.

IMPEACH-TRUMP KATKO

Katko voted to impeach Donald Trump and is tight with Cheney.

Democrats want people to believe the riot on January 6th was a terrorist attack by seditious felons.

The rioters were not armed and the ones who committed any criminal mischief were few. Most trespassed, and many were allowed in by the police.

It was a riot and they should be punished accordingly, equal to their offense.

The deal would create a 10-person body, with five commissioners, including the chairperson, picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The other half of the commission members would be selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The commission will NOT look at the crimes of Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

Democrats are using this commission to hurt Republicans in 2022. The commission can subpoena Republicans who were in any way supportive of a review of the election. They’re sharpening their knives and Katko should be ashamed of himself.

Related

















