No charges against deputies who killed Andrew Brown and the Left’s angry (body cam video)

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Three deputies, one black and two white killed a black North Carolina man, Andrew Brown jr., to protect themselves and others. The officers who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. while serving a warrant for his arrest were justified in the shooting. The district attorney said he will not press charges.

An autopsy commissioned by Brown’s family found he was shot five times, once in the back of the head. That report added to the findings of a state death certificate that showed that he was shot five times and that Brown’s immediate cause of death was a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head.”

The district attorney has said officers fired only after Brown struck deputies twice with his vehicle.

The attorney for the family lied and is probably another race hustler looking for a financial payday.

Chance Lynch, the attorney for the family, said last week that the video shows that deputies fired at Brown, prompting him to move his vehicle away from them. After the shooting, Brown’s vehicle was riddled with bullet holes, Lynch said.

That was a lie as the video below shows. The deputies fired after Brown, a career criminal, and drug dealer, tried to drive away, backing into officers and then nearly running them over. They fired after two were hit by the car.

Brown had a 180 page rap sheet which was sealed recently by the court.

The officers were not injured.

See for yourself:

THE LEFT STILL WON’T ACCEPT THE TRUTH


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply