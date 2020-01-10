McConnell backs Hawley’s plan to dismiss

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will back Josh Hawley’s bill to dismiss the impeachment charges against the President outright. Speaker Pelosi has until January 12th to hand over the articles of impeachment.

Axios reported that they will attempt to change the rules of the Senate to dismiss articles of impeachment if they are not transmitted within 25 days of their approval — in this case, Jan. 12.

Whether it’s constitutional is unclear.

Speaker Pelosi now claims she only wants to see the rules before she sends the articles of impeachment.

This is the text, but if they need 67 votes, it won’t pass.

